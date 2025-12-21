Coffey makes two major appointments to support long-term growth strategy across Ireland and Britain

CONSTRUCTION and civil engineering firm Coffey has made two key appointments this week as part of the company's long-term growth strategy across Ireland and Britain.

Gerry Curran has been named as Chief Commercial Officer, while Stuart Smith has been installed as Chief Financial Officer.

Odran Madden, CEO of Coffey, said the two men would bring a wealth of experience to the firm and strengthen its Senior Leadership Team.

Curran began his career with Bord na Móna Environmental Limited, where he spent 18 years in senior roles across environmental consultancy, business development, national sales and general management.

He later worked as General Manager of MECO Ireland Limited and was most recently Commercial Director at Flow Technology.

In his new role at Coffey, Curran will lead market analysis, marketing, business development and customer relationship management.

His initial focus will support growth across Coffey's core sectors of water, energy, transport and civil engineering, with particular emphasis on regulated infrastructure markets, industrial and pharmaceutical clients and expanding opportunities across Ireland and Britain.

The newly-established commercial function reflects Coffey's focus on strengthening its commercial foundation as it works toward its 2035 growth ambition, including a target of €500m in annual revenue.

"We are delighted to welcome Gerry to Coffey," said Madden.

"As we continue to grow and invest in our future, strong commercial leadership is essential.

"Gerry's experience and insight will play a key role in deepening customer relationships and supporting the delivery of our long-term strategy."

Critical experience

Smith, who previously worked as Head of Finance (USA) for Applegreen and Global Financial Controller for Kerry Group, brings more than 15 years of senior finance experience across both industry and professional practice.

He has also held leadership roles with Linesight and EY, supporting organisations operating in fast-paced, growth-focused environments.

Based in Tipperary, Smith has spent the majority of his career working in the Irish market, following earlier professional experience in Britain.

Coffey believes this combination of local insight and international perspective will be particularly valuable as it continues to deliver projects across multiple jurisdictions and strengthen its presence in both Ireland and Britain.

The new CFO's experience spans strategic financial planning, governance, operational performance and investment decision-making, all of which will be critical as Coffey continues to expand its operations and capabilities.

"Stuart's appointment is an important step in strengthening our leadership team as Coffey continues to grow," added Madden.

"He brings a strong combination of strategic financial expertise and practical experience in supporting high-growth organisations.

"This will be critical as we continue to invest in our people, our capability and the systems required to deliver complex infrastructure projects for our clients."

Founded in Ireland in 1974 and headquartered in Athenry, Co. Galway, Coffey now operates in every major construction sector throughout Ireland and Britain.