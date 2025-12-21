Man in critical condition following reported assault in Co. Tyrone

A MAN is in a critical condition in hospital following a reported assault in Co. Tyrone.

Officers on patrol in Omagh discovered the injured man in the early hours of this morning.

An 18-year-old male was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody.

"Police officers on patrol in the Main Street area of the town came across a man with a number of facial and head injuries at around 1am," said Detective Sergeant Johnston of the PSNI.

"While he was being spoken to, his condition rapidly deteriorated.

"Officers carried out CPR on the man, aged in his 30s, before taking him to hospital where, at this time, he is in a critical but stable condition."

Police believe the assault may have occurred in the gated Main Street area.

They have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, or who may have camera footage that could assist the investigation, to contact them on 101.