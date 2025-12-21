Man in critical condition following reported assault in Co. Tyrone
News

Man in critical condition following reported assault in Co. Tyrone

A MAN is in a critical condition in hospital following a reported assault in Co. Tyrone.

Officers on patrol in Omagh discovered the injured man in the early hours of this morning.

An 18-year-old male was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody.

"Police officers on patrol in the Main Street area of the town came across a man with a number of facial and head injuries at around 1am," said Detective Sergeant Johnston of the PSNI.

"While he was being spoken to, his condition rapidly deteriorated.

"Officers carried out CPR on the man, aged in his 30s, before taking him to hospital where, at this time, he is in a critical but stable condition."

Police believe the assault may have occurred in the gated Main Street area.

They have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, or who may have camera footage that could assist the investigation, to contact them on 101.

See More: Tyrone

Related
News 8 hours ago

Pair who placed camera on ex-police officer's driveway are jailed for terror offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 month ago

Police treat Co. Tyrone assault as racially-motivated hate crime

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 month ago

Man jailed over machete attack that contributed to death of victim's father

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 8 hours ago

Police in England appeal for information on wanted man with links to Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

Travel 2 days ago

New direct flight from Ireland to the US will launch in 2026

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 2 days ago

Stellar cast bring rural Ireland to life in Playboy of the Western World revival

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 days ago

Legislation allowing oral testimony to be gathered for Omagh Bombing Inquiry will be prioritised

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 days ago

Witness appeal following fatal collision in Limerick

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 days ago

Over 120 gardaí to carry tasers in pilot scheme amid rise in attacks

By: Mark Murphy