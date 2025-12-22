Woman arrested in connection with investigation into toddler’s murder

A WOMAN has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the murder of toddler Daniel Aruebose.

The child, who went missing in Dublin more than four years ago, would now be aged seven.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was arrested this morning on suspicion of murder, Gardaí said in a statement.

She is being held at a garda station in Dublin, the police force confirmed.

“As part of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Daniel Aruebose, Gardaí have this morning, arrested a woman aged in her 20s on suspicion of murder,” the statement read.

“She is currently detained under provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in the Dublin Region,” they added.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Daniel was last seen alive at his home in The Gallery apartments in Donabate when he was just three years old.

His death only came to light this year when a check on social welfare payments raised concerns for his whereabouts at the Department of Social Protection.

Tusla were alerted, who contacted the gardaí, and a search of waste ground near his home was undertaken in September.

The skeletal remains of the child were discovered on September 17 after a two-and-a-half week search.