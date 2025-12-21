Man dies after car enters water in Co. Cork

A MAN has died after a car entered a river in Co. Cork this weekend.

The vehicle was discovered in the River Bride close to the Conna Road at 10am on Saturday.

The driver, a man in his 30s who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of a local man following a car accident," read a statement from Conna Community Council.

Gardaí believe the incident occurred some time between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

They have urged road users who may have camera footage and were traveling on the Conna Road R628 between 10pm on Friday and 10am on Saturday to make the footage available to investigators.

'Heartfelt sympathies'

The man's body was removed to Cork University Hospital, where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with his family, friends and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time," added the statement from Conna Community Council.

"Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area along this stretch between the Big Tree and Conna from 10pm [Friday] to 10am [Saturday], or who may have any information that could assist their investigation.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí directly.

"May he rest in peace."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.