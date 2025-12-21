Pedestrian, 93, passes away following Co. Down collision
News

Pedestrian, 93, passes away following Co. Down collision

File photo (Image: NetPix / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

AN ELDERLY man has died following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Co. Down.

The incident occurred on the Newry Road in Rathfriland shortly after 10.45pm on Saturday.

"Our officers attended alongside emergency service partners, however, the pedestrian was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene," read a statement from the PSNI.

"He was 93-year-old Patrick Joseph Brady (Patsy), from the Barnmeen area."

Police added that the driver of the car, a silver Toyota Avensis, did not sustain serious injury.

The Newry Road was closed overnight but has since re-opened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have footage which could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1587 of December 20.

