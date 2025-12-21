Man who hit five people with his car last Christmas Day, killing one, is found guilty of murder

A DRIVER who killed a young man and injured several others in a 'drunken rage' in London last Christmas Day has been convicted of murder.

At the Old Bailey on Friday, 31-year-old Anthony Gilheaney of Longfield, Harlow was also found guilty of two counts of attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Aiden Chapman, 25, was one of five people Gilheaney hit with his car in the early hours of December 25, 2024 and he sadly passed away several days later having sustained fatal brain damage.

"Anthony Gilheaney deliberately used his vehicle to carry out a terrifying and violent attack, causing serious harm and leaving a trail of destruction," said Samantha Yelland of the CPS.

Rampage

CCTV from the night in question showed Gilheaney inside a nightclub on Shaftesbury Avenue in London before staff asked him to leave.

He then got into an argument with people outside the club, punching two members of the public.

Gilheaney — who, according to the BBC, told the court that he was not racist as he had suffered discrimination his whole life as an Irish Traveller — returned to his car on Archer Street where he shouted racist abuse at a stranger.

He then reversed into the man and knocked him to the ground before getting out to continue the attack by beating him.

Gilheaney got back into his car and proceeded to drive erratically along Great Windmill Street, mounting the kerb and causing pedestrians to panic and flee.

The CPS said he deliberately targeted two men holding hands, knocking one of them on the ground.

As the other man bent down to help his partner, the defendant deliberately drove at him as well, hitting him.

Gilheaney continued to use his car as a weapon, mounting the pavement on Shaftesbury Avenue before colliding with two more men.

He clipped one and ran over the other, Mr Chapman, who died in hospital on New Year's Eve.

Gilheaney was charged on Friday, December 27, with four counts of attempted murder, causing serious injury by driving while disqualified, driving a motor vehicle dangerously and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Following Mr Chapman's death, Gilheaney was further charged with murder in January 2025.

In police interviews, Gilheaney claimed that he couldn't remember travelling to London that day and had no recollection of being in the car.

However, prosecutors used CCTV footage, witness testimony and forensic vehicle analysis to demonstrate to the court that Gilheaney repeatedly used his car as a weapon, mounting kerbs and reversing into victims multiple times.

According to the CPS, it was part of the prosecution's case that he specifically targeted some victims based on their race and sexuality.

Gilheaney will appear at the Old Bailey to be sentenced on Friday, January 19, 2026.

'We will never forgive'

"Aidan Chapman's family lost a beloved son and friend," said Ms Yelland, a Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS London North.

"Others were left with serious physical and psychological injuries. Our thoughts remain with them all.

"Despite the defendant's denials, the prosecution was able to build a strong case and present evidence, including CCTV footage and witness testimony, which demonstrated to a jury that Gilheaney intended to kill that night."

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley of the Metropolitan Police added: "Gilheaney got behind the wheel of his car in a drunken rage, determined to inflict as much damage as possible.

"He targeted innocent people who were out celebrating Christmas Day and killed 25-year-old Aiden Chapman.

"Gilheaney was swiftly arrested and our officers have worked relentlessly to hold him accountable for his actions.

"Throughout the investigation, he has refused to acknowledge the seriousness of his offences, making every attempt to portray himself as a troubled victim.

"I commend the jury for seeing through this act."

Following the verdict, Mr Chapman's family said Gilheaney had left them with 'a dark void'.

"No parent should have to go through the hellish trauma of losing a child, words cannot describe the pain and anguish Anthony Gilheaney has caused us by his evil actions," read a statement.

"No amount of justice or prison time will ever be enough to compensate for our loss.

"Gilheaney has taken the best part of us. He has left us with a dark void in our lives that can never be filled.

"He took our only son from us. Something we will never get over. Something we will never forgive."