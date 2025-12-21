King Charles officially opens new Guinness brewery in London

KING CHARLES has officially opened the new Guinness brewery in London, even pouring a pint of the black stuff at the £73m site.

The event marked the official launch of the Guinness Open Gate Brewery, which opened its doors to the public last week.

Located in Covent Garden, the venue contains a microbrewery, visitor experience, restaurants, shops and an events space.

"We're honoured to have His Majesty The King officially open our Guinness Open Gate Brewery London today," said Nik Jhangiani, interim Chief Executive of Guinness owner Diageo.

"Pubs and restaurants are the heartbeat of the hospitality sector and this is a wonderful show of support for the industry at this time."

King Charles toured the new site with Managing Director Jason Thorndycraft and Master Brewer Hollie Stephenson, sampling an Apricot Sour and seasonal limited edition craft beer, Winter Warmer.

Then in the 232° Bar — named after the roasting temperature of barley for Guinness — the king poured a pint under the watchful eye of tour guide Leo Ravina.

He even printed a 'Merry Christmas' message on the head of a pint, using a touch-screen machine and organic inks.

With the Open Gate Brewery set to become the southern hub of Diageo's Learning for Life hospitality training programme, the king met some of the scheme's recent graduates.

Pip Lacey, Executive Chef at the brewery, then introduced the king to local suppliers and presented food from the brewery's restaurants, including oysters from Gilroy's Loft, Chef Calum Franklin's handmade pies from Old Brewer's Yard and Guinness cake from The Porter's Table.

At the site's Old Brewer’s Yard, the monarch joined in with a festive celebration involving local community groups and businesses who have close ties to the brewery.

He also met artist Mason London, who has created a 30ft mural in the courtyard that tells the story of Covent Garden's streets and brewing history through the people who have shaped its character across centuries.

Mr Jhangiani and Diageo Chairman Sir John Manzoni then invited King Charles to unveil a plaque to commemorate the official opening before the monarch was presented with a folio of historic Guinness advertising and prints of the brewery's new artwork.