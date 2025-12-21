Man in critical condition following serious assault in Co. Tipperary

A MAN in his 20s is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious assault in Co. Tipperary.

The incident occurred on Abbey Street and Barrack Street in Cahir shortly after 1.40am on Saturday, December 20.

The man was treated by emergency services and taken to Tipperary University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí say he remains in a critical condition.

Investigators are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Abbey Street and Barrack Street in Cahir between 1.15am and 2am on Saturday and who may have video footage is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.