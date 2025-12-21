Police 'working to establish motive' after shots fired at house in Belfast
News

Police 'working to establish motive' after shots fired at house in Belfast

THE PSNI has said it is 'working to establish a motive' after shots were fired at a house in Belfast.

Four shots were fired through the window of the house in the Woodvale area in the north of the city at around 9.20pm on Friday.

Detectives are now appealing for information in relation to the incident.

"We received a report that four shots were fired at a residential property in the Woodvale Avenue area at around 9.20pm," said Detective Sergeant Stevenson of the PSNI.

"The shots were fired through a window at the front of the property.

"Damage was caused but, thankfully, those present in the property at the time were uninjured.

"We're working to establish a motive for this attack and are asking anyone who may have information, or relevant dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage which could assist with our enquiries, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1594 19/12/25."

