Ryanair increases Luton Airport fleet by adding three new fuel-efficient aircraft
RYANAIR will increase its fleet at Luton Airport by adding three brand new aircraft for summer 2023.

The Irish airline has confirmed that three of its new ‘gamechanger’ aircraft will be added to its existing fleet at London Luton Airport.

“These three brand new 737 8200 Gamechanger aircraft are more environmentally friendly and will reduce noise by 40 per cent and CO2 emissions by 16 per cent while delivering greater capacity to carry 4 per cent more passengers per flight” they state.

The airline’s decision to allocate the new aircraft to Luton Airport forms part of its joint strategy with the airport to “deliver growth in a sustainable way”.

Ryanair will operate over 140 weekly flights across 27 routes to/from London Luton Airport this summer, including nine new routes to Bezier, Bologna, Malta and Seville.

Announcing the additional aircraft for Luton Airport, Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson said: “Ryanair is delighted to announce the addition of 3 “Gamechanger” aircraft to our fleet at London Luton Airport, making our operations at LLA even more sustainable.

“This significant investment at London Luton Airport forms part of a longer-term strategy between Ryanair and the Airport’s management team to deliver sustainable growth at LLA,” he added.

Jonathan Rayner, Chief Commercial Officer at London Luton Airport, added: “We are delighted to welcome the arrival of these three new fuel-efficient Ryanair aircraft at London Luton Airport.

“As well as our commitment to achieve Net Zero Carbon for our own airport emissions by 2040, we are working closely with our airlines to reduce their emissions and Ryanair’s investment in these next generation aircraft is an exciting development that underlines its commitment to working sustainably with LLA.”

See More: Luton Airport, Ryanair

