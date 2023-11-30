Ryanair launches major recruitment drive to fill 50 new cabin crew roles
RYANAIR has launched a recruitment drive to find 50 new employees to fill cabin crew roles at its Liverpool base.

The Irish airline will host an open day in the city this afternoon to find the “perfect candidates”.

They are inviting those who are interested in the job opportunities to go along and “learn about life as cabin crew and what the role can offer them”.

Ryanair’s Chief People Officer, Darrell Hughes, said: “We are delighted to announce a major recruitment drive for 50 cabin crew positions in Liverpool and we invite those interested in applying to come along to the recruitment event taking place on Thursday, November 30 to meet the team and learn more about these exciting roles.”

He explained: “These cabin crew opportunities offer candidates the chance to secure the best cabin crew jobs in aviation, where hard work is rewarded with fast-track promotions.

“Our cabin crew enjoy industry-leading ‘5 days on, 3 days off’ rosters – equivalent to a bank holiday every week – fantastic remuneration packages, outstanding career development opportunities and world class training.”

Mr Hughes added: “We look forward to welcoming new cabin crew on board in the lead up to Summer 2024 as Ryanair continues to grow to carry 300 million passengers by 2034.”

Ryanair’s recruitment open day takes place this afternoon at the Novotel Liverpool Centre, in Hanover Street, Merseyside from 1pm.

