Stena Line invests £17m to futureproof sea routes linking England and Ireland

STENA LINE has announced a £17m investment at a Liverpool port which operates busy sea routes between England and Ireland.

The Swedish ferry company’s investment will support developments at the 12 Quays Terminal in Birkenhead to futureproof the operations by increasing freight parking capacity and improving traffic flow.

In February 2024, Stena Line launched a new Liverpool – Dublin freight only service, which has brought a significant increase in freight traffic through the terminal.

To support the increase the firm has already created an additional 200 freight parking spaces, which has boosted capacity for unaccompanied freight in the port by almost 30 per cent.

“Last year was a record year for Stena Line in Birkenhead with over 315,000 freight units moving through the port, an increase of 20 per cent year on year,” the firm said.

“The expansion will significantly improve operational efficiency and customer experience with more space for freight customers to drop unaccompanied trailers,” they added.

The next phase of the project will be a reconfiguration of the front of house operations to improve health and safety and traffic flow to ease congestion.

Stena Line currently operates two routes from the 12 Quays Terminal, the Liverpool – Dublin and the Liverpool – Belfast route, which is a popular service for travel and freight alike.

In 2021 and 2022, the company invested in two state-of-the-art E-Flexer vessels, Stena Edda and Stena Embla.

Since the introduction of the two ships, travel volumes have doubled.

Stena Forwarder also operates a freight only service with one round trip per day to Belfast and Bore Song operates one round trip to Dublin each day.

“The significant growth of our services through 12 Quays in Birkenhead has created operational challenges with an increase in unaccompanied freight and traffic build up,” Andrew Kane, Regional Port Operations Manager, Stena Line said.

“With the potential for further growth, we are futureproofing the port with 200 additional freight parking spaces to ensure that we can facilitate our customers’ needs and we are sure this expansion will be welcomed by the market,” he added.

“The reconfiguration of the lanes and car parking at the entrance to the port will also improve traffic flow, operational efficiency and health and safety for our customers and staff.

“We’re delighted to open our new freight parking facilities and we expect the remainder of the project to be completed by early next year.”

Phil Hall, Port Director Mersey at Peel Ports Group, said: the ongoing enhancements at the 12 Quays Terminal are “improving facilities to support continued growth, ensuring that both passenger and freight customers enjoy the highest level of service”.

“The strong partnership between Peel Ports Group and Stena Line reflects a shared commitment to sustainably developing the Liverpool to Dublin and Belfast routes for the future,” he added.