Ryanair’s new €40m Dublin Airport hangar will be ‘most environmentally friendly’ in EU

RYANAIR has announced plans to build a new aircraft maintenance facility at Dublin Airport – at a cost of €40million.

The new four-bay hangar, which will create more than 200 new jobs for engineers and mechanics, will be state-of-the-art and “one of the most environmentally friendly hangars in the EU”, the Irish airline confirms this week.

Construction of the new 120,000sq foot hangar will begin later this year, with it expected to be operational in Spring 2024.

The new site will be built with eco credentials at heart, with gas absorption heat pumps reducing energy use by up to 35 per cent.

The hangar will facilitate the heavy and line maintenance of Ryanair’s fleet at Dublin Airport as the airline grows its fleet to 600 aircraft with the delivery of more efficient new technology 737-8200 ‘Gamechanger’ aircraft, which carry four per cent more passengers while burning 16 per cent less fuel and emitting 40 per cent less noise.

Announcing the plans, Ryanair CEO, Eddie Wilson, said: “As Ireland’s No.1 airline, we are delighted to announce our plans to invest a further €40 million in Dublin which will see significant expansion of our Dublin maintenance base and will create a further 200 highly paid jobs for engineers and mechanics.”

He added: “This facility will be state of the art and one of the most environmentally friendly hangars in Europe and will facilitate the maintenance of our growing fleet.”