Seagate boosts Northern Ireland economy with major investment

SEAGATE Technology Holdings has just announced a £115 million investment into its Derry-based facility.

The five-year plan, backed by £15 million in support from Invest Northern Ireland, aims to advance Seagate’s development of next-generation hard drives capable of storing between 60 and 100 terabytes of data.

This is more than double the current top capacity.

This investment not only bolsters Seagate’s role in the global data storage industry but also signals a renewed push to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Northern Ireland.

Seagate’s Derry site currently produces over 25% of the world’s recording heads, which are the crucial components responsible for reading and writing data on hard discs.

The facility is now poised to become a global centre for nanophotonics R&D and laser technology used in mass storage.

“This investment puts Northern Ireland on the global map for technological innovation,” said Kieran Donoghue, CEO of Invest NI.

“We’re proud to support a project that strengthens our advanced manufacturing capabilities and brings tangible economic benefits to the North West.”

The announcement was met with praise from Northern Ireland’s political leadership.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill called Seagate “a world-class manufacturing facility” that has offered high-quality employment since it first established its presence in Derry in 1993.

“This is another welcome boost for the region and underscores our commitment to regional economic balance,” she added.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly echoed the sentiment, highlighting the alignment between Seagate’s growth and Northern Ireland’s ambition to be a leader in global innovation.

“As AI and data generation surge, this investment reinforces our position as a technology hub ready to compete on the world stage.”

Seagate’s Chief Technology Officer, Dr John Morris, emphasised the importance of the Derry site in meeting the world's increasing demand for high-capacity, cost-efficient data storage.

“This facility is at the heart of our technological evolution,” said Morris.

“With the support of Invest NI, we are accelerating our progress toward developing hard drives with capacities of 60 terabytes and beyond.”

Over 30 new highly skilled roles will be created because of the investment, expanding on Seagate’s existing workforce of more than 1,300 employees at the Derry site.

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald noted the broader impact of Seagate’s expansion: “This investment not only enhances productivity but also strengthens our reputation for cutting-edge R&D.”

While the post-Brexit landscape offers theoretical tariff advantages, with Northern Ireland enjoying unique access to both UK and EU markets, many companies have yet to fully exploit this.

Donoghue acknowledged the potential but noted that issues, such as infrastructure and wastewater challenges, could delay some manufacturing investments.

Even so, interest from US and Republic of Ireland companies is growing, with Northern Ireland increasingly seen as a strategic base for expansion.

“We’re seeing more firms from the Republic consider cross-border operations,” said Donoghue.

“This is just the beginning.”