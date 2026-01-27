Sisk signs €21m contract to redevelop GAA grounds in Meath

SISK has secured a €21m contract to redevelop the county GAA grounds in Meath.

The construction firm signed the contract to redevelop the stand at Páirc Tailteann this month and work is already underway at the stadium in Navan.

“Sisk is proud to be delivering the redevelopment of the stand at Páirc Tailteann,” Shane Glynn, Sisk’s Regional Director, said.

“Having completed the redevelopment of Croke Park over 25 years ago and more recently Páirc Uí Chaoimh, we recognise the cultural significance of the stadium to the local community and the benefits that the redevelopment will have for future generations to come,” he added.

“We look forward to beginning works on site with our local supply chain partners and delivering the stand to highest possible standards.”

The stand redevelopment is central to an ongoing improvement programme which is underway at Páirc Tailteann.

“Today is a landmark day for Meath GAA and for everyone who has Páirc Tailteann in their hearts,” Jason Plunkett, Meath GAA County Chairperson, said as the contract was signed.

“The contract signing moves this project from planning into delivery, and it reflects years of commitment from volunteers, supporters, and our partners who have worked steadily to bring the redevelopment to this point,” he explained.

“This new stand will enhance safety, accessibility and the overall matchday experience, while protecting Páirc Tailteann’s status as the home of Meath GAA for generations to come.

“We look forward to seeing works commence and to sharing further milestones with the wider Meath community as the project progresses.”