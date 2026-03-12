Chefs Denis Shankey, Sasha Brent and Beth O’Brien named among Irish influencers in London

CHEFS Denis Shankey, Sasha Brent and Beth O’Brien have been highlighted as ones to watch on the London hospitality scene.

The culinary stars are among several new names which have been added to an annual list celebrating Irish influencers in the capital.

Now in its 12th year, the Murphia List 2026 was revealed this week – boasting 11 new entries as well as some old favourites.

Shankey, from the Michelin-starred restaurant Portland, makes the list for the first time.

The Dubliner joins his brothers, Muireach and Eoghan, who are already on the list.

The pair own Walthamstow pub The Raglan and Hackney restaurant Shankeys, respectively.

Two more new entries are Nick and Peter O'Halloran, the Kerry-born brothers behind the viral sensation that is Nancy Spain's Irish pubs.

Having opened their first pub in Shoreditch in 2024, two more have since followed in Monument and in Manchester.

Other new additions include wine importer Kevin Boyle, whose Portuguese offerings are the house wines at London's busiest pub, The Devonshire; Sasha Brent, who is Head Chef at Soho's Crispin and Ballymaloe-trained chef Beth O'Brien of The Fat Badger in Notting Hill.

"It's always so interesting putting this list together every year," says Hot Dinners co-founder (and second-generation Irish) Catherine Hanly.

'To see how many Irish people are working at the top level in hospitality in London, opening restaurants, running pubs, importing wine and leading kitchen teams," she added, "their contribution to this city's dining and drinking scene is immense."

Partnered with Kerrygold for the first time, the Murphia List 2026 has 76 names in total, making it the largest to date.

“We’re proud to support the Murphia List for the first time and celebrate the Irish chefs and food innovators bringing extraordinary energy and creativity to the UK’s dining scene,” Kerrygold’s Senior Brand Manager, Lucy Hay, said.

“Their work is helping Irish food gain the recognition and audience it deserves, and as a brand rooted in Ireland’s rich food heritage, we’re delighted to champion the talent shaping its future.”

The list was launched at The Marylebone hotel in London, which is owned by the Doyle Collection.

During the event guests enjoyed whipped Kerrygold butters created by chef Anna Haugh, torched oysters with Kerrygold garlic butter and canapes featuring Cashel Blue cheese and Clonakilty black and white puddings, along with Ballymaloe relishes.

The celebrations also featured Irish stout by London brewery 40FT, wines from Irish winemaker Doran Wines and martinis from the Fermanagh-based Boatyard Distillery.

