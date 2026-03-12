Lifejacket worn by Titanic survivor goes on display in Belfast

A LIFEJACKET worn by one of the survivors of the Titanic tragedy has gone on display in Belfast.

The safety jacket was worn by a passenger who managed to escape the ill-fated RMS Titanic when it sunk on April 14, 1912 after hitting an iceberg while on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York.

Laura Mabel Francatelli wore the jacket while on board Emergency Lifeboat No. 1.

She was travelling on the ocean liner as secretary to fashion designer Lady Duff-Gordon and her husband Sir Cosmo Duff Gordon, who were en-route to Chicago for business.

That particular lifeboat proved controversial in coverage of the tragedy at the time, as it launched with just 12 occupants on board despite having capacity for many more.

Of the estimated 2,200 people who were aboard the Titanic on that night, 1,512 died in the tragedy.

The lifejacket features Ms Francatelli’s signature, alongside those of fellow survivors including leading fireman Charles Hendrickson, fireman George Taylor and able seaman James Horswill.

It is currently on loan to the Titanic Belfast museum, where it will be on display before it goes to auction.

Deemed a "powerful" piece of memorabilia related to the maritime disaster; the item will go under the hammer at Henry Aldridge and Sons auctioneers on April 18.

“The lifejacket, which is one of very few remaining original lifejackets that are identifiable to the person who wore it, will be free for the public to view and displayed alongside a wider temporary exhibition,” a Titanic Belfast spokesperson confirmed.

The exhibition, titled Women of Titanic: Survival, Influence & Legacy, will be located on the Level 1 Apex of the world-leading visitor attraction.

Titanic Belfast Commercial Director Eimear Kearney said the museum is “committed to telling the human stories behind the world’s most famous ship, and this lifejacket is an extraordinarily powerful piece of that history”.

She added: “We are proud to be able to provide our guests access to an artefact that was a crucial part of the survival journey, creating a direct and moving connection to those who lived through the tragic sinking.

“The lifejacket will act as a reminder of the resilience and humanity of the people on board and we are honoured to offer visitors the opportunity to experience it here in Belfast before it goes to auction.”

Andrew Aldridge, Managing Director of Henry Aldridge and Sons, said they are “delighted” to share the “rare and poignant lifejacket” with Titanic Belfast and its visitors.

“We hope guests value the unique opportunity to see this remarkable piece firsthand and to reflect on the powerful journey it represents — both for the ship and its survivors,” he added.

Located on the site in Belfast where the Titanic was designed and launched, the Titanic Belfast combines immersive technology with original maritime heritage to tell the ship's story.

