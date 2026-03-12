Popular Galway chip shop relaunches under new name

A POPULAR chip shop in Galway has relaunched under a new name.

Brothers Joe and Barney Gaughan founded Prátaí, which is Irish for ‘potato’, in 2021.

Launched with a stall at the Galway Christmas Market, they have since built the brand and moved the business to High Street before finding its permanent home on Shop Street in the heart of the city.

This month the Galway-born brothers unveiled their relaunch of the brand, which now operates under the name Chipeen.

“While the name is changing, who we are is not,” Joe said.

“Chipeen allows us to grow creatively, add new energy and bring new menu items to our customers,” he explained.

“We have big plans and exciting new menu items dropping over the next few months,” he added.

“Of course, our core staple stays the same - the humble spud.”

Since its launch the business has focused on celebrating Irish potatoes and the growers who produce them.

Barney, who co-owns Chipeen with his brother, said they have been “so fortunate” to work with “many amazing Irish suppliers”.

The brand has worked with everyone from Drummond House Garlic to Harry’s Nut Butter, MICIL’s Poitín and Sheridans Cheesemongers, they confirmed this month.

“We are excited to continue growing that relationship and being creative with our new offerings,” he added.

“We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back as Chipeen”.

This week the brand extended it reach beyond Galway for the first time, by hosting a pop-up stall at the Guinness Storehouse’s St Patrick’s Festival in Dublin.

The brothers will be serving up chips in the Irish capital throughout the festival which opened on March 11.