Design studio promoting Irish language launches new range for Dublin’s St Patrick’s Festival

A DUBLIN firm which specialises in creating unique gifts and artworks that promote the Irish language has partnered with the city’s St Patrick’s Festival.

Prints of Ireland has confirmed it has been selected as the Festival’s official merchandise partner for 2026, and it has launched a special range of items which celebrate the annual celebrations in the capital.

“Created in collaboration with St Patrick’s Festival, the special collection captures the sights, sounds and spirit of St Patrick’s Festival 2026 in Dublin from the buzz of parade day to the joy of learning a cúpla focal,” a Prints of Ireland spokesperson said.

“The range includes prints, tote bags, T-shirts, postcards and more, offering visitors and locals alike a colourful way to remember their festival experience,” they added.

Based in Ardgillan Castle in North County Dublin, Prints of Ireland was launched by couple Heather Gilroy and Peter O'Neill in 2020.

Gilroy is the creative force behind the brand while O’Neill brings his marketing expertise to the business.

Together they have built the brand into a modern design studio, creating products for the Irish tourism and gifting industry, which is “passionate about sharing its grá for the Irish language through modern, colourful products inspired by Irish culture and place”.

“The opportunity to work with St Patrick’s Festival this year felt like a natural fit for Prints of Ireland,” Gilroy said this week.

“We are delighted to collaborate on a collection that celebrates the energy, creativity and sense of connection that makes the festival so special," she added.

“We’re especially thrilled that St Patrick’s Festival are supporting our small Irish brand through this partnership.

“We wanted to create a range of products that tourists and locals alike will love, and that will remind them of the amazing time they had celebrating St Patrick’s Festival in Dublin.”

The St Patrick’s Festival collection is available online at Prints of Ireland and in Kilkenny Design on Nassau Street in Dublin.

