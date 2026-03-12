Bláthnaid Bunny: Jellycat launches brand new Ireland-exclusive teddy

JELLYCAT has launched a new teddy which is only available in Ireland.

The soft toy brand released its newest character Bláthnaid Bunny this week – which boasts soft green fur and a shamrock-tipped ear.

“Bláthnaid Bunny brings the rolling hills and meadows of the Emerald Isle to life,” the firm said.

“Huggable, whimsical, and with a sprinkle of magic, she’s ready to enchant both long-time fans and brand-new friends,” they add.

Bláthnaid is the second Irish-only release by Jellycat, who launched their amusablse Siofra Shamrock this time last year.

“Bláthnaid is the perfect companion for last year’s globally adored Amuseables Siofra Shamrock,” Jellycat said as they launched their latest Irish exclusive this week.

“Together, they create a delightful duo for St Patrick’s Day and beyond,” they added.

Fans queued in Brown Thomas and Arnotts this week as the new character launched in stores across Cork, Dublin and Limerick.

Shoppers are limited to buying one bunny per customer online and two per customer in stores.

