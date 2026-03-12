Aer Lingus flies Jessie Buckley’s family to Los Angeles for Oscars ceremony

THE family of Irish Oscar contender Jessie Buckley are on route to Los Angeles to attend this weekend’s Academy Awards ceremony.

Aer Lingus has flown the actor’s parents Marina and Tim Buckley and her sister Lily to the US so that they can be there to support the Best Actress nominee.

Buckley has been nominated for the award for her role in Hamnet, Chloé Zhao’s screen adaptation of Irish author Maggie O’Farrell’s 2020 book of the same name.

Set in 16th century England, it tells the story of the death of William Shakespeare’s 11-year-old son, and examines the relationship between the playwright, played by fellow Irish actor Paul Mescal, and his wife Agnes, played by Buckley.

The film is up for eight awards at the Oscars, which take place on Sunday, March 15.

Kildare-born Mescal missed out on a nomination for his performance but he will still be at the ceremony as he has been announced as one of the award presenters on the night.

Elsewhere on the night the Irish short film Retirement Plan is also up for an award.

Written by John Kelly and produced by Andrew Freedman, it has been nominated in the Best Animated Short Film category.

Aer Lingus has also flown Kelly and Freedman to LA this week for the ceremony.

“Aer Lingus takes great pride in supporting Ireland’s film talent as they make their way to Hollywood for the Academy Awards,” the airline’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Donal Moriarty said.

“These are milestone moments, not only for the nominees themselves, but for their families and for Ireland,” he added.

“It is a privilege to play our part in such a special chapter for Irish film and we wish Jessie, the Retirement Plan team, and all of the Irish nominees and creatives attending this year’s awards the very best of luck.”

