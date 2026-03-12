Irish Post Shop
Richard Corrigan offers up Guinness-laced pizza in tasty St Patrick’s week collaboration
Life & Style

IRISH restaurateur Richard Corrigan has launched a St Patrick’s Day collaboration with a leading London pizza joint.

As of March 9, customers at Crust Bros locations acoss the capital can enjoy pizzas with a distinctly Irish twist.

The award-winning Neapolitan pizza restaurant group has created a St Patrick’s week pizza inspired by the bold Irish flavours that Corrigan's London bar and restaurant Daffodil Mulligan is famed for.

Richard Corrigan's Guinness Rarebit Pizza is available at all Crust Bros locations

“Born from this collaboration is the Guinness Rarebit & Sugar Pit Cured Bacon Pizza: a hearty, standout creation made using Crust Bros’ freshly prepared dough, baked to achieve their signature charred leopard-print crust,” a spokesperson for Daffodil Mulligan said.

“Followed with a rich, velvety Guinness Rarebit base, layered with sugar pit cured bacon from celebrated Irish butcher Peter Hannan, supplier for Fortnum & Mason, alongside spring onions and chives, finished with a drizzle of Guinness BBQ sauce for a smoky-sweet lift and shaved Coolea cheese on top,” they add.

Crust Bros can be found in Waterloo, Covent Garden and Earl's Court

The firm explained: “Bringing together two brands united by a commitment to provenance, technique and innovation, the Crust Bros x Daffodil Mulligan collaboration is a one-of-a-kind interpretation of modern Irish cuisine spearheaded by Richard Corrigan and presented through traditional Neapolitan cooking techniques.”

For every pizza sold, £1 will be donated to the Irish Youth Foundation.

Corrigan is a patron of the charity, which provides funding for disadvantaged young Irish people and their families across Britain.

Priced at £17.90, the Guinness Rarebit pizza is available for a limited time at all Crust Bros locations in the capital.

