Richard Corrigan offers up Guinness-laced pizza in tasty St Patrick’s week collaboration

IRISH restaurateur Richard Corrigan has launched a St Patrick’s Day collaboration with a leading London pizza joint.

As of March 9, customers at Crust Bros locations acoss the capital can enjoy pizzas with a distinctly Irish twist.

The award-winning Neapolitan pizza restaurant group has created a St Patrick’s week pizza inspired by the bold Irish flavours that Corrigan's London bar and restaurant Daffodil Mulligan is famed for.

“Born from this collaboration is the Guinness Rarebit & Sugar Pit Cured Bacon Pizza: a hearty, standout creation made using Crust Bros’ freshly prepared dough, baked to achieve their signature charred leopard-print crust,” a spokesperson for Daffodil Mulligan said.

“Followed with a rich, velvety Guinness Rarebit base, layered with sugar pit cured bacon from celebrated Irish butcher Peter Hannan, supplier for Fortnum & Mason, alongside spring onions and chives, finished with a drizzle of Guinness BBQ sauce for a smoky-sweet lift and shaved Coolea cheese on top,” they add.

The firm explained: “Bringing together two brands united by a commitment to provenance, technique and innovation, the Crust Bros x Daffodil Mulligan collaboration is a one-of-a-kind interpretation of modern Irish cuisine spearheaded by Richard Corrigan and presented through traditional Neapolitan cooking techniques.”

For every pizza sold, £1 will be donated to the Irish Youth Foundation.

Corrigan is a patron of the charity, which provides funding for disadvantaged young Irish people and their families across Britain.

Priced at £17.90, the Guinness Rarebit pizza is available for a limited time at all Crust Bros locations in the capital.

