Staycity Group confirms plans to open first Wilde Aparthotel in Dublin

STAYCITY GROUP has announced plans to open its first Wilde Aparthotel in its home city.

The Dublin-founded firm is collaborating with real estate developer the Ronan Group to deliver the new 288-room site in the North Docklands.

The development, which will fall under Staycity’s boutique Wilde brand, will form part of the wider Waterfront South Central mixed-use scheme, which is currently being built in the docklands area.

The scheme will also be home to Citi’s new Irish headquarters, as well as 550 residential units.

"Due to Wilde’s upper-upscale, boutique lifestyle positioning, it has been challenging to find the right site and developer combination to enter the Dublin market,” Staycity Group’s Chief Development Officer Andrew Fowler said as the partnership was announced this week.

“We couldn’t be happier with the result and the opportunity to work with the Ronan Group, Ireland’s premier development company, on this flagship site neighbouring the new Citibank headquarters,” he added.

“We share a natural alignment in our desire to create a vibrant high-end destination, carefully considering the future occupiers of the last city block to be developed in the North Docks SDZ.”

Staycity’s deal with the Ronan Group is structured as a 35-year lease.

It marks the “beginning of a significant long-term partnership between two of Ireland’s most active names in real estate and hospitality” a Staycity Group spokesperson added.

“We are delighted to partner with Staycity to bring the Wilde brand to Ireland for the first time,” James Ronan, Director at Ronan Group, said.

“This 288‑room aparthotel will make a significant contribution to the North Docklands urban district and reinforce the mixed‑use vibrancy of Ronan Group’s Waterfront development.”

He added: “This long‑term agreement reflects our confidence in both Staycity and the future of the North Docklands as a major business and lifestyle hub.

“We look forward to progressing the planning application in the coming days.”

The planned Wilde aparthotel will sit directly adjacent to the new Citi development within the Waterfront South Central development.

A planning application for the scheme is due to be submitted to Dublin City Council this month with a decision expected by the summer.

