Armagh launches Home of St Patrick Festival 2026

WHILE St Patrick’s Day is celebrated across the world, Armagh remains the place where his legacy is arguably most deeply rooted in landscape — although Downpatrick in the next county along also has strong claims.

This month the ecclesiastical capital of Ireland — and the only city in the world with two cathedrals dedicated to St Patrick — will host the Home of St Patrick Festival from March 10 to 18, 2026.

Set among the city’s twin cathedral hills, the festival blends ancient tradition with contemporary celebration, inviting visitors to experience St Patrick not simply as a global symbol but as a historical figure who lived, worshipped and established his first great stone church in Armagh in 445AD.

Through a programme of live music, heritage events, guided tours and moments of reflection, the festival will bring together families, visitors and local communities across Armagh’s historic streets, theatres, pubs, green spaces and cultural landmarks. By day and night, the city becomes a stage for storytelling, creativity and shared celebration.

A highlight of the programme is a concert by internationally acclaimed Armagh-born composer Brian Finnegan, who performs with guests in St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral.

One of the centrepiece events will be the St Patrick’s Open-Air Concert on March 16, when Market Square will be transformed into a vibrant outdoor venue beneath the cathedral skyline. Headlined by chart-topping folk group The Tumbling Paddies, support is from Wolfhound and The Reillys.

Music will continue throughout the week with the St Patrick’s Festival Live Music Trail, running from March 13 to 17.

The annual Vigil Walk on March 16 will be led jointly by the Church of Ireland and Catholic Archbishops of Armagh. By torchlight, participants will walk between the two St Patrick’s cathedrals in a powerful symbol of faith, reconciliation and shared heritage.

Archbishop Eamon Martin said the walk reflected the enduring relevance of St Patrick’s message. “St Patrick’s mission began here in Armagh, and it continues to inspire people across the world today,” he said. “The Vigil Walk reminds us that Patrick’s message was one of faith, hope and unity, and it is fitting that we walk together between our two St Patrick’s Cathedrals in that spirit.”

Armagh is also the starting point of Saint Patrick’s Way, the 132-kilometre pilgrim trail to Downpatrick where the remains of St Patrick lie.

Festival programme is available at visitarmagh.com/festivals/st-patrick