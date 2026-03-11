Dublin Airport trolls Rangers fans following penalty shootout defeat to Celtic

PADDY POWER may have a rival for wittiest Irish social media account after Dublin Airport trolled fans of Rangers following their Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat to Celtic on Sunday.

The Ibrox side failed to capitalise on a dominant display at home, with the game finishing 0-0 after extra time and Celtic managing just one shot (off target) during the 120 minutes.

However, the Hoops progressed to the semi-final by converting all four of their spot kicks, while Rangers pair Djeidi Gassama and prolific penalty scorer James Tavernier failed to find the target.

Tavernier's effort cannoned off the crossbar and into the air while Gassama's sailed over the bar by some distance.

It was no doubt galling for the home fans but their misery was compounded when Dublin Airport got in on the trolling, even doubling down on supporters who tried to call them out.

Paddy Power is renowned for its humour and mickey-taking on its social media channels but the Irish capital's airport could well soar ahead of the Irish bookmaker after its performances since Sunday.

Our FOD team just recovered two “RFC” footballs from beside our north runway - they landed just after 3.30pm and came in from Glasgow direction ⚽️ ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/f5rzm5T8db — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 8, 2026

The airport's Twitter / X account initially tweeted after the game, posting: "Our FOD team just recovered two 'RFC' footballs from beside our north runway — they landed just after 3.30pm and came in from the Glasgow direction."

Fairly tame stuff, but when a Twitter / X user tried to be clever and call the airport out by saying the incident 'never really happened', well, Dublin upped the ante.

"You're absolutely spot on Davy," they wrote.

"Two footballs didn't really fly (significantly) over the bar and 200 miles over the Irish Sea and onto our airfield.

"You've got us bang to rights."

Davy has since deleted his comment.

Penalty jibe

Dublin Airport, however, was just getting started.

Another user similarly questioned the veracity of the airport's clearly tongue-in-cheek claim by pointing out Rangers were shooting in an easterly direction when Dublin is south-west of Glasgow.

"You seem to be suggesting we made this up," replied Dublin's sardonic social media team. "Incredible."

When another user suggested the airport was behaving unprofessionally with its social media posts, Dublin drew inspiration from some Celtic fans' belief that Rangers get soft penalties.

"Ah Jimbo, don't take it to heart," they wrote. "I suppose we just expected them to be better at penalties.

"Given how many they seem to get."

Jimbo has since deleted his comment.

We don’t have a favourite plane. We love all of our airlines equally. But this plane is really nice pic.twitter.com/rGYX0Z3OAI — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 11, 2026

Dublin Airport's social media team continued to face accusations of unprofessionalism, particularly from the geographically challenged.

"You don't see any other airport in Britain behaving like this, extremely unprofessional in my opinion," one user tweeted at the airport.

"Erm, we’re not in Britain chief," replied Dublin with a tricolour emoji.

Even the CCO of Dublin football club Bohemians wasn't spared when he jokingly responded that there's a Union Flag outside the airport.

"We put that up in 2008 when Kevin Hunt retired," replied Dublin, in reference to the Bohs' English former captain.

Even today, three days on from the game, the airport was still savouring Celtic's victory.

Posting a picture of a green-and-white-striped plane this afternoon, the airport wrote: "We don't have a favourite plane. We love all of our airlines equally. But this plane is really nice."

The tweet has since received more than 5,000 likes but not so many bites from Rangers fans.

Perhaps they're learning there's no winning an online battle with Dublin Airport's social media team.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.