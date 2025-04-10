Start-up secures €1.2m funding to launch online trading platform for Irish whiskey
Business

Start-up secures €1.2m funding to launch online trading platform for Irish whiskey

A START-UP based in Co. Cork has raised €1.2m in pre-seed funding to launch its Irish whiskey trading platform.

Set to launch this year, and backed by Enterprise Ireland (EI), LYQD has developed a secure platform where mature premium Irish whiskey casks can be bought and sold directly from distilleries, bonders, or other collectors.

It is the brainchild of founders Ernest Cantillon and James Jardella, seasoned entrepreneurs who claim they are “passionate about whiskey” and plan to “revolutionise the way people connect with casked spirits”.

The firm is part of EI’s High-Potential Start-Up (HPSU) programme and their fundraising is particularly timely as President Trump has warned of the reintroduction of tariffs on European alcohol imported into the US.

Ernest Cantillon and James Jardella, founders of LYQD

The firm also claims a recent BBC Disclosure into the mis-selling of Scotch whiskey casks has put a spotlight on the “need for greater transparency in alternative asset trading”.

“While no similar issues have been reported in the Irish market, LYQD’s platform aims to set a new standard—allowing only authenticated casks to be listed, ensuring safer and more reliable transactions,” a spokesperson for the company said this week.

“This funding milestone enables us to bring a much-needed solution to the market,” said LYQD CEO Jardella.

“Irish whiskey has seen strong growth over the past decade, but the traditional cask and bulk whiskey market remains fragmented and complex,” he added.

“LYQD will make transactions smoother, safer, and more accessible for all stakeholders.”

See More: Enterprise Ireland, LYQD, Online, Trading

