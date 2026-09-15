Minister helps launch new AtkinsRéalis headquarters in Dublin

A GLOBAL engineering consultancy firm has unveiled its new offices in Dublin.

AtkinsRéalis has officially reopened AtkinsRéalis House in Airside Business Park following an extensive refurbishment project.

The site has undergone a multi-million Euro renovation, following a period of significant growth and expansion for the firm in Ireland.

In 2024, the company announced plans to increase its Irish workforce from approximately 370 employees to around 1,000 by 2030.

Ireland's Minister for Transport and Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment, Darragh O'Brien attended the launch of the upgraded offices this month.

“I am delighted to mark the official opening of AtkinsRéalis’ newly refurbished Dublin office at Airside Business Park, Sword,” he said.

“This investment reflects the company’s continued growth in Ireland and its long-term commitment to supporting the delivery of major infrastructure across transport, energy, water and the built environment.”

Minister O’Brien added: “As Government continues to invest in the infrastructure needed to support a growing economy and population, access to high-quality engineering and technical expertise will be essential.

“I welcome AtkinsRéalis’ continued investment in its people and facilities in Fingal East and across Ireland, and I wish the team every success in this next phase of its development.”

Some 300 people are employed at AtkinsRéalis House.

Earlier this year the firm acquired the Galway-headquartered engineering and project management consultancy TOBIN, which added roughly 200 employees to its team.

Currently Atkins Realis employees more than 750 people in Ireland.

"Demand for expertise across transportation, energy, water and the built environment continues to grow as Ireland invests in nationally significant projects that support economic development, strengthen resilience and improve quality of life,” Martina Finn, Managing Director for AtkinsRéalis Ireland, said this week.

“Through our expanded presence, more than 50 years of operating in Ireland and a growing multidisciplinary team, we are well placed to help clients deliver these programmes successfully.”

She added: "As our head office in Ireland, AtkinsRéalis House reflects our ambition to continue growing across the country, creating opportunities for talented people to build rewarding careers while delivering projects that make a lasting difference to communities.

“Together, we remain focused on delivering sustainable infrastructure that supports Ireland's long-term prosperity and transition to a low-carbon future."

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