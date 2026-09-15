Fire safety firm extends reach across Ireland with new partnership

A LONDON-BASED fire safety firm has extended its reach across Ireland this month by entering into a new partnership with an industry leader.

Ranger Fire and Security has agreed to partner with Fire Protection Ireland.

The Co. Cavan-based firm is a leading fire and security business, which provides services to customers across southern Ireland.

The agreement takes the total number of fire and security industry experts under the Ranger Group to 26.

“Ireland is a key market for Ranger Fire and Security and the latest addition of Fire Protection Ireland provides a key hub, which will help further broaden our reach to new customers across the Republic of Ireland,” Mark Bridges, CEO of Ranger Fire and Security, said this week.

“The company brings their leading service and maintenance experience across both security and fire systems to the Group,” he explained.

“They will be a key addition to the team and will help us on our mission to become the one stop shop for all fire and security needs in the UK and Ireland.”

The new partnership builds on Ranger’s existing presence in Ireland, which includes the acquisition of Galway-based Henderson Fire and Safety and Cork-based Emerald Fire Technology earlier this year.

Sean Sharkey, Managing Director of Fire Protection Ireland, said joining Ranger was the “next logical step” for the firm.

“Over the last fifteen years, we’ve built a strong reputation for quality customer-centric services,” he explained.

“Joining Ranger Fire and Security was therefore the logical next step for Fire Protection Ireland, enabling us to continue expanding our business.”

He added: “We will be working closely with the other Ireland-based Ranger businesses to continue to bring the best quality fire and security services to new and existing customers across the region, and we look forward to working across the whole Group to grow Ranger’s customer base and service offering.”

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.