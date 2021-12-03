Waste industry leader Jacqueline O'Donovan named Director of the Year

JACQUELINE O’DONOVAN, managing director of the London Irish firm O’Donovan Waste Disposal, has been named as the Institute of Directors (IoD) Director of the Year.

The businesswoman was honoured in the family business category at the annual awards event.

Taking place online for 2021, the ceremony was streamed from the IoD’s headquarters in London’s Pall Mall.

Ms O’Donovan’s award recognises individuals in family businesses who have responded to the specific challenges that face directors in family companies and who have contributed to the success of the diverse, dynamic and innovative family business sector.

The judging panel, which consisted of industry leaders from the IoD’s London, South and Southwest region, recognised Ms O’Donovan for being at the forefront of leadership excellence, her contributions to sustainability and business excellence as well as her collaboration with the wider industry encouraging safety and best practice.

The judges said Ms O’Donovan’s career path told “an amazing story of determination, drive, focus and passion”, adding that she was “a clear business leader in a male dominated industry”.

Ms O’Donovan said of her award: “I’m absolutely delighted and honoured to receive the Family Business Director of the Year Award.

“With over five million family businesses in the UK and with the diverse nature of my role, it makes this achievement even more special.

“Most notably at such a time of great change for business and society, when navigating through uncharted waters with enterprise and responsible leadership has never been more important.”

Led by Ms O’Donovan, O’Donovan Waste is an award-winning company which champions a range of ongoing innovative initiatives that prioritises staff wellbeing, health and safety, training and environmental excellence.

As Managing Director she has grown the business to a £20million SME, operating a fleet of 100 lorries and employing a workforce of 185 people.