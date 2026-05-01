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When protest misreads the public mood
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When protest misreads the public mood

THE fuel protests were like an alternative universe.

At least two people contacted us from Britain to ask if Ireland was running out of fuel.

Online accounts were insisting there was a national uprising. It was very strange.

There were queues quite quickly at the petrol stations and the protestors did cause a good bit of disruption.

But this was not what it might have seemed like from the outside...

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See More: Fuel Protests, Ireland, Joe Horgan

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