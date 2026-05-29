Ireland’s hypocrisy over immigrants

IRELAND really just can’t make up its mind about immigrants and there is something coldly ridiculous about watching it get in such a tangle.

If you want incoherence and hypocrisy and contradiction and downright dishonesty then settle down because we’ve got it all for you.

First up is Neale Richmond, the Minister of State for the Diaspora which, even though I follow politics very closely, I’ll admit to not even knowing was a position.

Minister Richmond was in America and spoke about a “sense of vulnerability” felt there by Irish undocumented immigrants and when asked about ICE raids on immigrants said that the Irish there felt “a genuine, real fear about their own situation”.

As we all know a lot of those Irish in America are there ‘illegally’ so the idea that they might be worried and scared under the present administration is perfectly understandable. They deserve our sympathy even if they are the ‘illegal immigrants’ of modern day parlance.

Meanwhile the Minister of Justice, Jim O’Callaghan, sitting alongside Neale Richmond in government, said not so long ago, of deportations of men, women, and children from Ireland, that “removal operations send a clear message that our laws are to be respected”.

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