Tributes paid following death of first Northern Ireland Policing Board chair Sir Desmond Rea

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of the first chair of Northern Ireland’s Policing Board Sir Desmond Rea.

Mr Rea, who hailed from the Donegall Road area of Belfast, has been described as one of the “most significant figures in the transformation of policing in Northern Ireland” following his death at the age of 89.

The businessman and academic, who died on Sunday, May 24, was the first person to be appointed to the role of chairman when the policing board was established in 2001 to oversee the replacement of the Royal Ulster Constabulary with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

It was a role he held until 2009.

“Sir Desmond Rea was one of the most significant figures in the transformation of policing in Northern Ireland,” PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said.

“As the first chair of the Northern Ireland Policing Board he brought calm authority, integrity and independence at a time when confidence in policing was fragile and deeply divided,” Chf Cons Boutcher explained.

“Sir Desmond played a central role in supporting the transition from the Royal Ulster Constabulary GC to the Police Service of Northern Ireland, helping to guide the difficult early years of the new service with patience, fairness and determination,” he added.

“He understood that lasting peace required policing that could command support across every community, and he worked tirelessly to build accountability, transparency and public confidence in the PSNI."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of Sir Desmond's death.

“As the inaugural chair of the Northern Ireland Policing Board, he made an enormous contribution to the transformation of policing in Northern Ireland in the years after the Good Friday Agreement,” he said.

“A man of tremendous integrity, dedicated to public service, Sir Desmond also served in a number of influential and important roles, as chair of the NI Labour Relations Agency, and the Local Government Staff Commission,” he explained.

“Sir Desmond also made a great impact in business and economics, as chairman of NIjobs.com, and directorships with AIB and United Dairy Farmers and made an enormous contribution to education and academia, as chair of Stranmillis College and Methodist College Belfast, and as Professor at the University of Ulster.”

SDLP Leader Claire Hanna MP has also paid tribute to Sir Desmond this week.

The MP for South Belfast and Mid Down said his contribution to public life "extended far beyond policing through his work with the Labour Relations Agency, the Local Government Staff Commission and his association with Ulster University, Methodist College and Stranmillis University College".

She added: "He made a lasting contribution to civic and public life here over many decades."

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