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Witness appeal after cyclist dies following Limerick collision
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Witness appeal after cyclist dies following Limerick collision

A WITNESS appeal has been issued after a cyclist died following a collision in Limerick.

The man, who was aged in his 40s, was involved in a collision on the Dublin Road in Mountshannon on Tuesday, May 26.

Gardaí report that he left the scene and travelled on to a home in the city where he received treatment from the emergency services.

The collision happened on the Dublin Road in Mountshannon

He died later that day, Gardaí have confirmed.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward,” the police force said in a statement.

“Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Dublin Road, Mountshannon, Limerick city between 1.30pm and 2.10pm on May 26 are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they added.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Garda Station on (061) 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

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See More: Cyclist, Limerick

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