Taoiseach: ‘Every death by suicide is a tragedy’

THE Irish Government has pledged to reduce suicide rates across the country over the next ten years.

Launching its Connecting for Life 2026-2035 strategy this week, it has committed to a “whole-of-government approach” to the initiative, which aims to reduce both suicide and self-harm rates across Ireland.

In it they have pledged to provide better access to the “supports people need” and outlined what they describe as “an ambitious target” to reduce the rate of suicide to seven per 100,000 or below by 2035.

“Every death by suicide is a tragedy that leaves a deep and lasting impact on families, communities and our society as a whole,” Taoiseach Micheál Martin said as he launched the strategy yesterday afternoon.

“While we have made important progress, even one death is one too many,” he added.

“This new strategy represents our collective commitment to build on that progress and to address the root causes of suicide and self-harm,” he explained.

“It will require a whole-of-government and whole-of-society response, and I am confident that, working together, we can create a future where more people feel supported, valued and hopeful.”

Ireland’s suicide rate fell by a third, or 32 per cent, between 2000 and 2023.

The new strategy will prioritise “compassionate, person-centred care”, with a focus on, strengthened crisis supports in hospitals and communities, expanded community-based services and trauma-informed approaches.

It will also seek to improve access to supports for those experiencing self-harm and promote “open conversation and stigma reduction to encourage help-seeking”.

The strategy has been created following extensive engagement with those who have been affected by self-harm and suicide.

Nearly 1,900 public submissions relating to the issues at stake were received while it was being created.

“This strategy reflects our ambition to deliver high-quality, accessible and compassionate care for everyone who needs it,” Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said.

“By strengthening services in our hospitals and communities, and by embedding mental health across broader health reform, we are ensuring that individuals receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time,” she added.

“This is about delivering real and meaningful change for people, families and communities across Ireland.”

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