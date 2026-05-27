Software firm Rippling creates 150 new jobs with expansion of Dublin headquarters

SOFTWARE firm Rippling is to add 150 new jobs over the coming year after expanding its Dublin headquarters.

The move to its new office at 1 Cumberland Place, Fenian Street, Dublin 2 marks a significant acceleration of the company's growth ambitions within EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa).

Rippling, which provides solutions for HR, IT and Finance, said it hopes the move will spearhead the next wave of AI-native workforce management platforms.

"It is a rare privilege to be part of a company growing this fast with a product the market is demanding," said Wendy Harris, VP EMEA, Rippling.

"Rippling gives businesses something they have never had before, a single AI-native system that connects HR, IT, and Finance, and puts that intelligence to work across their entire organisation.

"EMEA is a primary growth driver for us, and Dublin is where we are building the team to win it.

"The demand is there, the talent in Ireland is exceptional, and I have never been more excited about what comes next."

Broader growth strategy

Rippling brings HR, IT, Finance and Payroll into a single intelligence system, giving AI the full context it needs to automate workflows, surface insights, and act across the employee lifecycle.

The Dublin office serves as the operational backbone for Rippling's European business, supporting customers across EMEA as they look to move beyond fragmented systems.

The full Rippling Ireland entity will be based at Cumberland Place, housing teams across sales, finance, legal, compliance, implementation, customer support, marketing and operations.

The 150 new roles announced today span all of these functions, with hiring expected to proceed consistently throughout the year.

The announcement is part of a broader growth trajectory for Rippling in Europe.

The company has confirmed plans to continue scaling its EMEA teams beyond 2026 as demand for its integrated workforce platform grows across the region.

'Strong vote of confidence'

The Dublin opening was marked by a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment and representatives from IDA Ireland.

"Rippling's decision to expand its presence in Dublin and create over 150 new jobs is a strong vote of confidence in Ireland’s talent base and our position as a leading hub for technology and innovation in Europe," said Mr Burke.

"I want to wish all the team at Rippling continued success for the future."

Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland, added: “This investment underscores Rippling’s long-term commitment to Dublin and the depth of talent available here to support its continued growth across EMEA.”

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