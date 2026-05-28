Home in Co. Antrim pipe bombed while three people were inside

A PIPE bomb attack on a home in Co. Antrim has caused ‘extensive damage’ to the property.

The incident happened at around 11pm last night at a house in Rectory Gardens, Broughshane.

"It was reported that a pipe bomb was placed on a living room window ledge by two men dressed in dark clothing at around 11pm,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Crothers said today.

“Three people were present in the home at the time,” he confirmed.

"The device exploded and caused extensive damage to windows and the living room of the property. Thankfully, the residents were uninjured.”

The police force has urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

"The two men left the scene in a dark-coloured hatchback car, which made off in the direction of Ballymena,” Det Seg Crothers said.

"Our officers and Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attended and cordons remain in place at the scene this morning as our enquiries continue.”

He added: "An investigation is underway and we would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, particularly anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage which could assist, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1950 27/05/26."

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