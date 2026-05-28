Irish Post Shop
Home in Co. Antrim pipe bombed while three people were inside
News

Home in Co. Antrim pipe bombed while three people were inside

A PIPE bomb attack on a home in Co. Antrim has caused ‘extensive damage’ to the property.

The incident happened at around 11pm last night at a house in Rectory Gardens, Broughshane.

"It was reported that a pipe bomb was placed on a living room window ledge by two men dressed in dark clothing at around 11pm,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Crothers said today.

“Three people were present in the home at the time,” he confirmed.

"The device exploded and caused extensive damage to windows and the living room of the property. Thankfully, the residents were uninjured.”

The police force has urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

"The two men left the scene in a dark-coloured hatchback car, which made off in the direction of Ballymena,” Det Seg Crothers said.

"Our officers and Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attended and cordons remain in place at the scene this morning as our enquiries continue.”

He added: "An investigation is underway and we would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, particularly anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage which could assist, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1950 27/05/26."

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Antrim, Pipe Bomb

Related
News 3 days ago

Five injured in Co. Antrim collision while pedestrian sustains life-changing injuries in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 week ago

Police patrols increased after ‘threatening email’ sent to schools in Antrim

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 weeks ago

Suspected explosive device which sparked security alert was ‘elaborate hoax’

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
Sport 23 hours ago

How Holloway Gaels became a powerhouse of London GAA

By: Mark Murphy

Football 1 day ago

Ireland captain Nathan Collins says players won't be stopped from taking a stand against Israel

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Elderly woman dies and two people seriously injured following collision in Co. Clare

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Boy critical after getting into difficulty while swimming in Co. Monaghan

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Man who hid in North using fake ID is extradited to Demark to stand trial for murder

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Locations confirmed for four new ‘teenager spaces’ set to be constructed across Ireland

By: Fiona Audley