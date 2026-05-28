London Irish firm joins construction industry sustainability panel

A LONDON Irish firm which provides workers to the construction industry has joined the board of a nationwide panel tasked with making the sector more sustainable.

Ciara Pryce, CEO of the North London based VGC Group, has been appointed to the Supply Chain Sustainability School Board.

Launched in 2012, the School is a virtual learning platform focused on upskilling those working within, or aspiring to work within, the built environment sector on sustainability issues.

VGC, which was co-founded by Ms Pryce’s father Sean Fitzpatrick in 1977, provides workforce recruitment services to the construction and infrastructure sector.

Over the years it has been involved in some of the largest infrastructure projects across the UK, including the likes of HS2 and Hinkley Point C.

Mr Fitzpatrick now serves as Executive Chairman of the Group and Ms Pryce, who has worked within the business for more than 20 years, was appointed CEO of the firm in 2025.

Of her new Supply Chain Sustainability School role, Ms Pryce said: “What I bring is a strong focus on people, a practical lens on delivery, and a passion for ensuring all levels of the supply chain are represented.”

VGC recently expanded its operations with the acquisition of CareerForces, a specialist recruitment agency supporting ex-veterans and blue light workers into civilian careers within the construction sector.

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