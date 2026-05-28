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Teenage motorcyclist dies in hospital following Co. Wexford collision
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Teenage motorcyclist dies in hospital following Co. Wexford collision

A MOTORCYCLIST who was seriously injured in a collision in Co. Wexford this week has died in hospital.

The man, who was aged in his late teens, collided with a car on the R742 in Ballinvunnia, Kilmuckridge at around 3.30pm on May 26.

The man, who was aged in his late teens, was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin for treatment of serious injuries, where he died yesterday morning (May 27), Gardaí have confirmed.

The police force has appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed this collision to come forward,” they said.

“Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R742 Ballinvunnia, Kilmuckridge, Co. Wexford between 3pm and 3.30pm on Tuesday 26th May 2026 , are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.,” they added.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on (053) 942 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

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See More: Collision, Motorcyclist, Wexfrod

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