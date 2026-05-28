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Man who ‘ran from police’ arrested after Co. Tyrone drugs seizure
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Man who ‘ran from police’ arrested after Co. Tyrone drugs seizure

A MAN who attempted to flee police after the car he was a passenger in was stopped in Co. Tyrone has been arrested.

The 23-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of drug possession and supply offences after the vehicle was stopped on Sweep Road in Cookstown on May 26.

“Upon being stopped, the suspect who was a passenger in the car, exited the vehicle and ran from police,” the PSNI confirmed.

The drugs seized in Cookstown

“He was pursued by officers on foot before being detained a short distance away.”

They added: “Quantities of suspected ketamine and cocaine, with an estimated value of around £8k were subsequently recovered and will now be subject to examination.

“A sum of cash was also seized.”

The man has since been released on conditional bail “to allow for the examination of items seized and other police enquiries” the police force confirmed.

The PSNI’s Chief Inspector Ryan McConville said “disrupting and dismantling the supply of drugs in Mid Ulster remains one of our district’s top priorities.”

He explained: “Illegal drug supply directly funds organised crime, drives violence and increases exploitation within our communities.

“We want to make our Mid Ulster a hostile environment for those involved in the drugs trade and we need the ongoing help of the public to continue to crackdown on those who peddle misery on our streets.”

He added: “If you see or know of anyone who is dealing drugs in your local area, then contact us on 101 or make a report online via our website.”

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See More: Cookstown, Drugs, Tyrone

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