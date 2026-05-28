Aer Lingus recreates first ever flight from Ireland to England

AER LINGUS has recreated its first ever flight to mark 90 years since the foundation of the Irish airline.

On May 27, 1936 Aer Lingus flew its first six-seater plane, named the Iolar – Irish for ‘eagle’, from Weston Airport in Dublin to Bristol Airport in England.

Yesterday marked 90 years since that journey took place, and to mark the occasion the airline recreated the flight.

A restored Iolar aircraft flew from Dublin to Bristol yesterday morning, piloted by Aer Lingus’ Captain Brendan Bruton and Captain Mark Dolan.

The aircraft, a rare de Havilland DH.84 Dragon, dates back to 1936.

"It started 90 years ago to the day,” Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton said of their anniversary.

"One aircraft, six seats, five passengers flying Dublin to Bristol, and here we are, able to replicate that again,” she added.

"And it's a moment in our history that we're very proud of, we've been flying and connecting Ireland to the UK and the US for decades, and this is where it all started."

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