Starmer’s by-election gamble in Gorton & Denton

BY-ELECTIONS are often brutal but few might match the bruising contest looming in Gorton and Denton on February 26.

This is a mother and father of a contest, a poll which may shape the political future of the Prime Minister.

The election was triggered by the departure of Andrew Gwynne, a Labour stalwart dropped by his party after the discovery of his WhatsApp messages scathing about constituents and colleagues.

Had Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham been allowed to stand, Labour would have easily retained the seat.

Yet Prime Minister Keir Starmer blocked Burnham from the ballot...

