Ireland’s other spring heralded in by Brigid

IT IS springtime in Ireland. In England it is still winter.

Actually, the weather is usually much worse here than there because we are the first to be hit by the western wind.

And for months now, it seems, we have faced storms uncoiling from the Gulf of Mexico to drench us and toss us about. Even so, it is spring here.

It is nothing to do with the weather and little to do with the position of the sun in the sky. St Brigid’s Day was February 1 so we’re well into ‘springtime’.

In our Irish tradition February 1 is when spring begins, though the skylight might be rattling in a storm and yet more trees in the park have been blown over.

We have our little ways of being different from the rest of the world.

The interesting thing about the survival of interest in St Brigid is that it has grown out of Catholicism and into a sort of feminist nature worship.

So devotion survives even when the tradition which preserved her story has waned...

