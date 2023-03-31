£30K funding injection for Birmingham Irish charity’s dementia services
£30K funding injection for Birmingham Irish charity’s dementia services

Birmingham Irish Association team members receive the fundraising cheque

A BIRMINGHAM charity serving some of the most vulnerable members of the city’s Irish community has received a funding injection of £30,000 to support its dementia services.

The Birmingham Irish Association (BIA) received the funds from the Birmingham Irish Cycle Appeal.

The fundraisers presented a cheque to the Irish charity at an event which took place at the Regency Hotel in Shirley.

“Birmingham Irish Association are proud to announce that we have received a huge £30,000 for our dementia services,” they charity confirmed.

“This donation towards our service is going to make such a major difference to the service that we provide Monday to Friday.”

They added: “We would like to say a massive thank you to Michelle and Joe Argue, all the bike riders and to everyone who nominated our charity to receive this incredible amount."

Trudy, Service Manager at BIA, said: “The huge amount we have received for our Dementia Centre is going to help us with continuing to provide a safe, enjoyable environment for our service users and allow the family members to get the respite that is very much needed.

“We cannot thank the Birmingham Irish Cycle Appeal enough.”

Sharon, BIA’s Dementia Centre Coordinator, added: “I am overwhelmed by the donation the Birmingham Irish Association’s dementia centre have received.

“The centres and families will greatly benefit from this.”

