Leading businesswoman Jacqueline O’Donovan receives lifetime achievement award

LEADING businesswoman Jacqueline O’Donovan has been presented with a lifetime achievement award from the London Irish Centre.

The entrepreneur was at the helm of the family business O’Donovan Waste Disposal for more than three decades before she stepped down from her MD role last year to focus on other business opportunities.

Ms O’Donovan became MD at the firm at the age of 19, following the sudden death of her Cork-born father Joe O’Donovan in 1985.

On September 26 the waste industry trailblazer was honoured by the London Irish Centre for her many achievements, both in business and as an Irish community leader, to date.

Presented by Irish Ambassador to Britain, Martin Fraser, the award recognises Ms O’Donovan’s “outstanding contribution to the Irish community in London, where she has long been a leading advocate, mentor, and supporter”.

“It is an incredible honour to receive this Lifetime Achievement Award from the London Irish Centre,” Ms O’Donovan said this week.

“I am deeply proud of my heritage, and it has always been important to me to give back to the Irish community in London, which has played such a vital role in my own journey,” she added.

“To be recognised in this way, and by the Irish Ambassador, is truly humbling.”

Last year Ms O’Donovan was made an OBE in King Charles’ Birthday Honours, for her “outstanding contribution to recycling, safety, and industry”.

In 2017 she received a Presidential Distinguished Service Award from Irish President Michael D Higgins, for her commitment to the Irish diaspora.