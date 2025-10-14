Irish unity up for discussion in Westminster
News

Irish unity up for discussion in Westminster

A DEBATE will get underway in Westminster this week on the impact a united Ireland could have on its people.

MPs are set to tackle the controversial topic during a panel event due to be held in Portcullis House tomorrow evening.

During the event, new book The Irish Unity Dividend will be launched.

Its author Ben Collins – a former Unionist who now supports the campaign for a united Ireland – will take part in the discussion.

Colum Eastwood, the SDLP MP for Foyle and Chair of the New Ireland Commission will also take part in the event, alongside Dáire Hughes, the Sinn Féin MP for Newry and Armagh, and Kevin Meagher, author of A United Ireland: Why Unification is Inevitable.

“For republicans like me Irish unity is a lifelong passion and a principle, but for many other people in Ireland, it’s very far from that,” Mr Meagher, who is the coordinator of the Irish Border Poll campaign group, who organised the event, said.

“If we fail to bring these people with us and convince them that life will be better for everyone in a united Ireland we will fail,” he added.

“This important new book and the debates around it are critical to the campaign for a united Ireland and we invite people to come on Wednesday and challenge Collins and others to answer their questions and provide a convincing and evidence based vision of what these benefits are,” Mr Meagher explained.

The debate begins at 7pm and will be chaired by journalist Andrea Catherwood, who hosted the 2023 Radio 4 programme Does The Irish Republic want Reunification?

See More: Irish Unity, Kevin Meagher, Westminster

