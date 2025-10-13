Food delivery drones take flight in Ireland, but not everyone is a fan

A FLEET of high-tech food delivery drones is transforming how food arrive at doorsteps in west Dublin, but some locals say the skies are becoming uncomfortably noisy.

Irish start-up Manna Aero has completed tens of thousands of drone delivery flights across Ireland, with west Dublin serving as one of its most active test beds.

The company hopes to launch Britain’s first drone food delivery pilot by 2026, pending regulatory approval.

With lightweight quadcopters weighing just over 20 kilograms, Manna's drones cruise at around 260 feet, dropping orders like burgers, coffee and even fresh eggs to customers via biodegradable string.

CEO Bobby Healy says coffee tops the order charts, though fragile items like eggs have also been frequently delivered.

“We’ve proven this is not just possible but scalable,” Healy said, adding that Britain represents their most strategic market in Europe.

“We’re in active talks with the Civil Aviation Authority and National Air Traffic Services. We aim to be operational there next year.”

The drones offer speedy service, with average delivery times of around three minutes.

Manna claims the system is quieter, safer, and more environmentally friendly than traditional road-based food delivery.

However, not everyone in west Dublin is convinced.

Residents in Blanchardstown have raised concerns about the drone noise, describing it as “stressful” and “comparable to helicopters”.

Local resident Mark Hammond said the sound is constant and disruptive, according to Sky News.

“This is across the estate, not just my home,” he said.

Another local, Michael Dooley, who represents the campaign group Drone Action Dublin 15, described the drone noise as “intrusive” and “sharp”, particularly when the drones hover to make deliveries.

He criticised a study from Trinity College that downplayed the sound levels, calling its methodology into question.

Healy responded by defending the technology, claiming the issue lies more with perception than reality.

“We’ve faced this with every disruptive technology: from steam engines to 5G. Over time, people adapt,” he said.

While Ireland’s drone policy framework is relatively progressive, critics argue that regulations still lag behind the pace of innovation.

Local TD Emer Currie said the technology is promising, but its impact on residential life must not be overlooked.

“Innovation is important, but so is regulation,” she said.

Meanwhile, Manna is not the only player in Ireland’s airspace.

US-based drone company Wing, in partnership with British health logistics firm Apian, plans to launch a medical drone delivery network in South Dublin later this year.

Their focus will be on transporting pharmacy items and medical equipment, aiming to reduce traffic and cut emissions.

Apian, which was founded by NHS doctors, integrates aviation and healthcare systems to create quick, on-demand delivery for hospitals and Doctors offices.