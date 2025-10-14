Motorcyclist dies in Limerick collision

A MOTORCYCLIST has died after being involved in a collision in Co. Limerick.

Gardaí were called to the single vehicle incident on the R519 in Callahow, Dromcollogher at around 7pm on October 12.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí have urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 6.15pm and 7.15pm on Sunday 12th October 2025, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on (061) 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”