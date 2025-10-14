Ciara Shine releases debut cookbook celebrating Irish seafood

THERE is more to fish than Fridays, according to debut author Ciara Shine.

The self-confessed fish-lover claims seafood has had a bad rap in Ireland.

Despite it being an island nation, the Irish public is generally more interested in eating food from the land than from the sea.

But Shine, who runs the family business Shines Seafood in Killybegs, Donegal, with her parents, is on a mission to change that.

This month she published her first book, Ciara’s Catch, to share the delights and the benefits of eating seafood.

In it she brings together recipes from her family kitchen, those of her friends and a some from fellow seafood producers.

It also provides some background to the family business, which has been selling premium canned tuna, mackerel and sardines across Ireland and in the UK too for ten years.

The result is a beautiful cookbook, which is bursting with ideas as well as information.

“People in Ireland don’t eat a lot of fish,” she told The Irish Post this week.

“We have a huge farming culture, and lots of people, lots of families work on farms, or are connected to farms in other ways, so farming is definitely very very big,” Shine explained.

“Even though we are an island nation, seafood still isn’t that big a deal.

“It’s a smaller industry, a smaller sector.

“My dad and I had always said children at school should learn about the seafood industry in the same way that they learn about all the other industries.”

Shines Seafood operates a visitor centre in Killybegs, where customers can come in and learn about their products.

It felt like a natural progression for Shine to compile all the information the family has and present it in a book so that they could spread their message further.

“The main thing that we try to promote in our business, is the consumption of seafood,” the mother-of-two, who lives in Co. Leitrim, says.

“I don’t care if you are eating a jar of my tuna, or a tin or my sardines or if you are going to the fish counter at the supermarket.

“Have one portion a week as opposed to never a week, just try something new.”

The Shine family has been spreading this message for decades.

Prior to opening Shines Seafood, they ran a successful Killybegs fish and chip shop for more than 20 years.

Slowly, Shine claims, they are starting to see a shift towards seafood.

“I know a lot of people are scared of how seafood was maybe handled in the past, or their grannies cooked the same fish every Friday and it was rotten going into the pot, and it was rotten coming out, but slowly we are seeing change,” she says.

“So, there is definitely a generational shift.

“We are seeing a lot of people in their 30s who are like ‘yeah, we eat fish two or three times a week’.

“And even if it is frozen fish, it does not matter.

“It’s just such an underutilised resource and it’s beautiful."

So what is Shine’s favourite recipe in the book?

“I have two,” she admits.

“My monkfish traybake is probably my favourite recipe of the book, because it is a recipe I go to all the time.

“Traybakes are great anyway, but I love this one because the kids love monkfish and it’s such a versatile fish, most fishmongers will have it.

“It’s not the cheapest on the counter, but it’s one of my favourite fish and this is such a handy healthy dinner.”

She added: “My other favourite recipe is the ‘megamix’. I call it that because it lives in my fridge edge week.

“It’s my mixture of tuna, mayonnaise and lemon juice and a few other bits and bobs to accompany it, and you can have it whenever you need it.

“If you can make something quick and healthy then you are on to a winner.”

Ciara’s Catch is available to buy at www.shinesseafood.ie