Crowds come out to cheer on St Patrick's Day parade in Luton

THE crowds came out to enjoy the return of the Luton St Patrick's Festival this month, which welcomed its popular parade back to the city centre on March 13.

Organised by the Luton Irish Forum and a team of dedicated volunteers, the Festival was first held in 2000.

It is now a leading attraction in the Luton cultural calendar, bringing Irish music, dance and drama to the streets and entertainment venues of Luton.

Parade day began with the Sean O’Riada Mass held at Our Lady Help of Christians Church.

Irish Country star John McNicholl and his band was the headline act on the main stage for the big day.

And as part of the Festival for 2022 professional boxer and local man Jordan Reynolds joined rising Country star Olivia Lynn on The Mall Luton stage to sing along on her final track, John Denver’s Take Me Home, Country Roads.

Further events continued in the days that followed, leading up to St Patrick’s Day on March 17, where an afternoon of an afternoon of music, dance and entertainment which took place at the Celtic Club.