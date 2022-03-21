Fine weather and great tunes makes for perfect St Patrick's Day in Nottingham

THE highlight of Nottingham's Irish Festival is an open-air St Patrick’s Day concert which takes place in the spacious Market Square.

As the festivities returned for 2022 fine spring weather made it a day to remember.

Lord Mayor of Nottingham, Councillor David Trimble attended the popular event, alongside Sheriff of Nottingham Merlita Bryan and Isobel O'Connor from the Embassy of Ireland in London.

This year Cork city and Nottingham city shared letters of understanding and greetings as part of the annual St. Patrick's Day twinning.

Headline act for the day was John McNicholl and his band.

Elsewhere on the line-up were Irish dancers from the Glendarragh Academy and McManus School of Irish Dancing and members of the local Comhaltas branch.