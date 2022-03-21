Fine weather and great tunes makes for perfect St Patrick's Day in Nottingham
Community

St Patrick's Day celebrations in Nottingham

THE highlight of Nottingham's Irish Festival is an open-air St Patrick’s Day concert which takes place in the spacious Market Square.

Cyril and Fran Lakin from the Golden Shamrock Club dressed in style for Nottingham St Patrick's celebrations (PICS: Gerry Molumby)

As the festivities returned for 2022 fine spring weather made it a day to remember.

John McNichol and band took to the main stage in Nottingham (PICS: Gerry Molumby)

Lord Mayor of Nottingham, Councillor David Trimble attended the popular event, alongside Sheriff of Nottingham Merlita Bryan and Isobel O'Connor from the Embassy of Ireland in London.

Louie Walsh on stage in Nottingham

This year Cork city and Nottingham city shared letters of understanding and greetings as part of the annual St. Patrick's Day twinning.

Generations of the Doherty family gathered at Nottingham's St Patrick's Day celebrations

Headline act for the day was John McNicholl and his band.

Enjoying all the action in Nottingham

Elsewhere on the line-up were Irish dancers from the Glendarragh Academy and McManus School of Irish Dancing and members of the local Comhaltas branch.

